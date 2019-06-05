Thumbs up for Polegate housing development next to A22

Wealden planners have given the go ahead to developers hoping to build almost 80 homes in Polegate.

Wealden District Council’s planning committee south approved a reserved matters application for 78 homes on land at Dittons Farm on Dittons Road, near to the Lidl supermarket today (Wednesday June 5).

The scheme was granted outline planning permission in June last year, with the approved application setting out details of its layout and design.

Before making its decision, the committee heard from planning agent Tom Drysdale, who spoke on behalf of the developer.

Mr Drysdale said: “The applicant has made every endeavour to respond positively to officer design advice over a period of some three years, but this whole process has caused significant delay in seeking to deliver much needed market and affordable housing

“It has been necessary to make changes to the previously proposed mix of housing types and layout, but the proposal still provides for the full percentage of affordable units and is supported by your housing officers.

“Whilst some delays in this process may have been unavoidable we trust that the necessary approval will now be forthcoming to enable development to commence without further delay.”

While the application was approved, the committee heard that council officers had some concerns about noise pollution from the nearby A22 Golden Jubilee Way and its impact on future residents.

Cllr David Watts (Con, Arlington) also raised the matter, saying the area had become louder and busier since the Lidl store had opened there last year.

Officers, however, said the issue could be dealt with through additional conditions requiring the developer to agree to measures – such as acoustic barriers – to reduce noise nuisance for residents.

Meanwhile ward councillor Angela Snell (Con, Polegate Central) drew attention to concerns raised by Polegate Town Council over the design of an apartment building included within the plans.

Cllr Snell said: “Obviously, as the agent has clearly outlined, outline permission has been granted but reserved matters is a process where we can look at the design and layout and have some say on these issues.

“I know we are all aware of the need to produce quality housing and for it to fit in with the [street] scene.”

In light of these concerns, the committee added a condition requiring the developer to take another look at how the building would appear.