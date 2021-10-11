Revised Eastbourne apartment building plans return for decision

On Tuesday (October 19), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to again consider proposals to demolish a home in Mill Road and build an apartment building in its place.

The scheme was previously considered by the committee at a meeting in September, where members opted to defer the application and ask developers to reduce the height and scale of the proposed building.

As a result, developers have put forward an amended plan which reduces the overall number of flats from 14 to 13 and provides additional screening for neighbours.

Revised plans for the new apartment building in Eastbourne

In an update to the committee, a council planning officer said: “The applicant has revised the overall scale and relationship with adjoining neighbours through additional proposed screening.

“This has resulted in a reduction in the number of proposed units within the building from 14 to 13 self-contained flats falling within the [residential] use class. Associated off-street car parking would also be reduced from 14 to 13 spaces.

“The proposed development would represent the optimisation of the use of a previously developed site. It would ensure that the amenities of neighbouring residents are protected.”

While recommended for approval, the scheme has seen objections raised by a number of local residents for a variety of reasons.

As well as concerns around the building’s size and impact on neighbouring properties, many of the objections relate to parking and traffic pressures from additional residents.