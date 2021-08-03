Plans for new pizza takeaway in Eastbourne

The application site

In an application to Eastbourne Borough Council, plans have been submitted to open a takeaway pizza restaurant in place of a convenience store at 355 Seaside (at the junction of Channel View Road).

The restaurant, to be branded as Fireaway, would be open from 8am to 11pm, seven days a week. To open any later, the restaurant would need to secure a licence.

In a statement submitted with the plans, the applicant said: “The proposal intends to also provide much needed economic boost to the existing business by providing a new restaurant by providing a new restaurant within the parade with seating, thereby attracting patrons from the local community and businesses.

“The new restaurant would also provide the employment of extra staff from the community.”

According to the application, the building is be sound-proofed to avoid disturbance on surrounding properties and upstairs flat. A new flue would also fitted to the outside as part of the conversion.