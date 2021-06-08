Plans for new 20-home Eastbourne development submitted by council

Following a pre-planning consultation earlier this year, Eastbourne Borough Council has now submitted plans to build a new housing scheme on the corner of Cavalry Crescent and North Avenue.

If approved, the proposals will see the demolition of eight semi-detached houses on the site, with six houses and a block of 14 flats to be built in their place.

All the new homes, which include several wheelchair accessible properties, would remain in the council’s ownership and be offered for affordable rent.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a council spokesman said: “The scheme has always been identified as being 100% affordable housing for Eastbourne Borough Council tenants.

“None of the properties will be placed on the open market, thereby ensuring that those who are in need of housing will be offered a modern building designed to suit modern needs and requirements and to be energy efficient, reducing energy consumption and offering lower bills.

The application follows on from a round of pre-submission consultation, which saw the council change some aspects of the initial proposals.

For example, the council has increased the number of off-street parking spaces (and added extra cycle storage) after concerns were raised around parking problems in the area.

The apartments are to be accessed via a new roadway from North Avenue on to a car park with five disabled spaces and 11 spaces for general use.

The houses will have their own access ways and parking spaces.

The buildings are also to include energy efficiency measures, including low profile solar panels on the roof of the apartment building.

There will also be a garden for each house, while the flats will have private balconies and a communal garden space.