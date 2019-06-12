New signallised pedestrian crossing for Eastbourne road

A new signallised pedestrian crossing is set to be installed in an Eastbourne road where a five-year-old was fatally hit by a car five years ago.

The traffic lights would be installed in Friday Street between Oak Tree Lane and Shinewater Lane at the location of the current informal crossing point.

Scene of an RTC in Friday Street back in 2015

The scheme is expected to get the go-ahead from East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment on Monday (June 17).

It follows pleas for a safer crossing from residents after five-year-old Andrea Gada stepped in front of a car on her way home from Shinewater Primary in December 2014.

A Willingdon School pupil was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Friday Street two months later.

Alan Shuttleworth, Lib Dem county councillor for Langney, has led the campaign for a new crossing.

He said: “We have waited four years for this process to be carried through. The feasibility study which was carried out in 2017 recommended the need for a crossing at this point in Friday Street. This is a very busy road and the traffic travels at fast speeds which makes it dangerous to get across for children and vulnerable people.

“The consultation conducted in February this year saw an 89.5% approval for the crossing scheme. The time for talking is over; it is time to start work and make this road safer to cross.”

In order to accommodate the controlled crossing the southbound bus stop will have to be relocated.

A consultation on the proposals was held in February, with the vast majority of respondents in favour.

An officers’ report said: “The consultation process included Shinewater Primary School as well as local youth club (HUB).

“Both confirmed their support for the proposed scheme and have canvassed for such a facility for many years following a fatal accident in the same location involving a pupil from Shinewater Primary School in December 2014.

“Support for the scheme and the impact on the school following the accident were submitted during the public consultation exercise.”

If agreed by the lead member the scheme will be included in the council’s 2019/20 capital programme for local transport improvements.