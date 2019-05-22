Long-serving Wealden councillor takes over as chairman

A long-serving Wealden councillor has been appointed as the new chairman of the council.

At Wealden District Council’s annual meeting on Wednesday (May 22), Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels councillor Pam Doodes (Con) was elected unopposed as the council’s new chairman.

A councillor for more than 20 years and a former council leader, Cllr Doodes had most recently been serving as the authority’s vice-chairman.

In recommending her for the role, outgoing chairman Chris Hardy said: “Pam Doodes, for the last three years, has been a tower of strength and a valuable support to me.

“I know she will do an excellent job as chairman and I have no doubt we will give her our maximum encouragement.”

After accepting the role, Cllr Doodes named Dementia Support East Sussex as her chosen charity, saying she had been ‘bowled over’ after seeing its work. She said she also intends to name a second charity in the near future.

Cllr Doodes said: “I have been a member of Wealden for 20 years and have watched it flourish and grow into the financially stable and progressive council it is today.

“I’m looking forward to talking to anyone who will listen about our achievements and our successes.

“These happen because in Wealden members and officers work as a team. Very rarely is there a them and us.

“Our mutual respect allows us to provide the very best services to the people of Wealden. Long may this relationship continue and thrive.”

The same meeting saw Cllr Ron Reed, who represents Crowborough Central, elected as the council’s vice-chairman, taking on Cllr Doodes’ previous role.