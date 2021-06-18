Homes in Polegate garden are turned down

On Thursday (June 17), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south refused plans to build three four-bedroom houses in the garden of a property known as Clareholme in Dittons Road.

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme had seen objections raised by several neighbours and other Polegate residents, who argued it would be an overdevelopment of the site.

The scheme was also opposed by ward councillor Angela Snell (Con, Polegate Central) who said: “I consider that this proposal is overdevelopment.

Proposed layout for the three-home development

“[That view] has been supported in correspondence I have had from the residents, who realise the garden is of a size where development could take place, but they think the number of properties proposed is just too much. Polegate Town Council supported this [view] as well.”

Cllr Snell went on to say the number of houses proposed would put additional pressure on parking issues in the area, particularly with the new access arrangements.

She also argued there would be overlooking of neighbouring properties as a result of the development, creating privacy issues.

Concerns around overdevelopment were shared by many other councillors on the committee, although most agreed a smaller scheme would likely be acceptable given the size of the plot.

The plans as submitted would have seen a two-storey dwelling built facing on to Dittons Road and two chalet-style bungalows built to the rear.

Other councillors shared similar views, although there was some disagreement about what an acceptable layout for the site would be, leading to committee chairman Susan Stedman warning against ‘design by committee’.

Following further discussion the scheme was refused in a near unanimous decision, with only one councillor abstaining from the vote.