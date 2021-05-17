Hailsham and Heathfield by-election results announced

Paul Holbrook has been elected to Wealden District Council for Hailsham North

Lib Dem Paul Holbrook was elected in Hailsham North, while Conservative Kevin Balsdon won Hailsham South.

The Conservatives also picked up Heathfield North and Heathfield South, with both Mike Baker and Tom Guyton-Day returned.

Mr Holbrook: “I’m really pleased to have been elected as District Councillor for Hailsham North and would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I’m looking forward to representing Hailsham on Wealden District Council in addition to my continuing work on Hailsham Town Council, and to joining my hardworking Liberal Democrat colleagues in holding the controlling Conservatives to account.

Conservative Kevin Balsdon

“We now have five Lib Dem Wealden District Councillors, and three of us are from Hailsham. So with my election, the Lib Dems has become the biggest opposition party on WDC, which is definitely a positive change to celebrate.”

Meanwhile Mr Balsdon said:”I am delighted to be elected as district councillor in the by-election after the sad death of Chris Trianifalou for Hailsham South.

“Living and working in Hailsham enables me to truly understand the needs of the town however I don’t pretend to be the expert so with the easing of lockdown I hope to be able to meet and help as many residents as possible over the next two years.”

Meanwhile neighbourhood plan referendums for both Hailsham and Hellingly were held on Thursday.

For Hailsham 72.82 per cent voted YES and 27.20 per cent NO.

In Hellingly there were 81.30 per cent in favour of YES and 17.92 per cent for NO.

Freddy Pankhurst and Joe Ruddock-West were elected to Chalvington with Ripe Parish Council.

Meanwhile David Fowler, Christopher Lees and Hollie Milligan were returned to East Dean & Friston Parish Council.

FULL WEALDEN RESULTS:

Hailsham North: Chris Bryant, Conservative - 293, Rachel Chilton, Green - 66, Stephen Gander, Social Democratic Party - 17, Paul Holbrook, Liberal Democrats - 360 - ELECTED, David Radtke, Independent - 152.

Hailsham South: Kevin Balsdon, Conservative - 411 - ELECTED, Anne Blake-Coggins, Liberal Democrat - 332, Laurence Keeley, Independent - 90, Simon Wells, Green - 77.

Heathfield North: Mike Baker, Conservative - 733 - ELECTED, Scott Candogan, Green - 268, David Newman, Labour - 179.