Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Wealden

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received the most votes across Wealden in Thursday’s European elections.

The area is part of the South East region, which has elected ten new MEPs to the European Parliament.

Four are from the Brexit Party, three are Lib Dems, with one for the Greens Conservatives, and Labour each.

The breakdown of votes in the Wealden district are:

Change UK 2,047;

Conservatives 5,593;

Greens 7,339;

Labour 1,681;

Lib Dems 11,080;

Brexit Party 21,321;

Socialist Party GB 52;

European Union Party 118;

UKIP 1,068;

Ind Jason McMahon 89;

Ind David Round 55;

Ind Michael Turberville 30.

Turnout 41.65 per cent