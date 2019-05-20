Eastbourne training hub for construction workers

Proposals to create a training space for construction workers in Eastbourne are due to be discussed next week.

Next Tuesday (May 28), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to erect three temporary buildings at the former Bedfordwell Road Depot.

Site entrance (photo from Google Maps Street View)

The council-owned site already has planning permission for up to 102 homes, some of which come from the conversion of the site’s Grade II listed Pump House building.

Planning officers say the application, which is recommended for approval, will support the construction of these homes and provide a base for a training scheme run by the East Sussex College group.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “As outlined above this initiative is one of 26 to be rolled out nationally and will deliver employment and skills training to those engaged and seeking to become engaged in the construction industry.

“This is considered important for the local and regional economy where there is an identified shortfall in the necessary skills to support the Government’s Growth Agenda.”

The application seeks permission to erect three temporary buildings on the site, to be used as welfare facilities for the housing development and as a tuition space for construction students.

The site would typically have between 8 – 12 students on site, planning documents say, but up to 30 students could be on site at one time if more specialised training is being held.

Another of the buildings will be used by local employment charity People Matter, providing a reception and hot desks for staff delivering information and advice to those involved in the project.

According to council papers, the training course is aimed at long-term unemployed adults and seeks to provide the skills needed to work in construction.

Funding for the training course was awarded to East Sussex College by Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), following a bid supported by both Eastbourne and Lewes councils.

For further information see application reference 190345 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.