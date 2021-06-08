Eastbourne seat could lose Jevington and part of Willingdon in boundary review

Jevington

Polegate is currently represented by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, but her seat could also gain areas from both Eastbourne and Bexhill & Battle.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has released initial proposals today for the public to have their say on it.

Jevington, Wannock and part of Willingdon would switch from Eastbourne to Lewes, while Stone Cross and Hankham would be transferred from Bexhill and Battle to Lewes.

Meanwhile Wealden is set to be split up into two different seats East Grinstead & Uckfield and Hailsham & Crowborough.

The Commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal; in doing so, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present its final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022.

Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.