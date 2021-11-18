Eastbourne MP raises migrant question to Boris Johnson

The Eastbourne MP has raised a question regarding migrants and asylum seekers to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Caroline Ansell raised the query at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (November 17).

Mrs Ansell said, “When I was in Greece with Save the Children I learnt that change at any border was quickly communicated down the line.

“If migrants and asylum seekers knew that they would be directly returned to France, or taken to a third country pending application, if they knew this would they risk a dangerous and illegal crossing and make their way to France in the first place?

“Can I ask my right honourable friend, what further measures are being considered because this is an issue of great concern in Eastbourne, along the coast, along the country and I am anxious to be able to reassure my constituents that there are plans ahead?”

Prime Minister Johnson acknowledged Mrs Ansell’s work in Greece before discussing the new Nationalities and Borders Bill.

He said, “Our only credible way of fixing this business, speaker, is with our new plan for immigration and that will be made possible with our new Nationality and Borders Bill which will it make it possible for us to distinguish at last between those who come here legally and those who come here illegally, Mr speaker, and I hope very much that it will command the support of the whole house.”