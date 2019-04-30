Eastbourne council elections 2019: Ratton

Voters go to the polls on Thursday May 2 to elect 27 members to Eastbourne council.
Nine candidates are contesting the three seats in Ratton and here is what you need to know about them.
Conservative Colin Belsey was first elected to Eastbourne Borough Council in 1977 and East Sussex County Council in 2009 and has represented Ratton ward since 2004 having represented Hampden Park for six years in the 70s and 80s and the old Ocklynge ward in the 90s. SUS-190430-100757001
Labour's David Bishop grew up in Peacehaven and moved to Eastbourne eight years ago. His career has been varied: serving five years in the Royal Marines, working as a teacher and currently running his own business as well as working part-time for St Wilfrid's Hospice. SUS-190430-100926001
Conservative Tony Freebody lives in Eastbourne with his wife and two children and has worked in the NHS for the past 24 years supporting adults with learning disabilities. Tony has been a councillor for Ratton since 2015 SUS-190430-101155001