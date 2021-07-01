Decision on redevelopment of major Eastbourne industrial site deferred

On Tuesday (June 29), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee considered an application for the redevelopment of industrial land at Brampton Road to create 31 new business units.

The scheme, which would involve the demolition of some existing buildings from the land, had initially been recommended for approval, albeit with the caveat that elements of the proposals need sign off from other authorities.

However, in a late submission East Sussex County Council’s transport and environment team said more information would be needed before it would be happy with the proposals.

Existing industrial buildings in Brampton Road (Google Maps Street View)

As a result of this and other concerns around the design and layout, the committee opted to defer its decision on the scheme.

If a solution cannot be found the scheme will be refused under delegated authority or else come back to committee for further discussion.

The proposals had also seen a number of concerns raised by local residents over noise, pollution, and the loss of green space.

One particular area of concern was the impact of the scheme on parking. According to planners the site would provide 156 parking spaces, arranged around central courtyards between the buildings.

While this falls short of 182 spaces required under East Sussex County Council standards, officers say the shortfall could be made up by on-street parking in Brampton Road.

However, parking was also an area of concern raised by the county council’s transport and environment team.