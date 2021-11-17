Decision on Polegate new build home overturned by planning inspector

Application site

In a decision published this week, a planning inspector has approved proposals to demolish a property in Greenleaf Gardens and build a new three-bedroom house in its place.

The proposals had been refused by Wealden District Council planning committee south in March on the grounds it would have a negative impact on the character and appearance of the area.

However, officers had recommended the proposals be approved and the inspector reached the same conclusion.

In a decision notice published on Monday (November 15), the planning inspector said: “The proposed development would result in a terrace of three houses which is atypical of the surrounding development.

“However, the proposed new dwelling would be set back from the front elevation and down from the ridge of the host property. Consequently, it would be visually subservient to 60 Greenleaf Gardens and would appear similar to other extensions in the area.

“As such, the proposed extension would be visually appropriate. Therefore, taking all the above into account, the appeals scheme would not be unacceptably harmful to the character and appearance of the area in these respects.”

While they approved the proposals, the inspector put in place a number of conditions to control the development. These included conditions controlling the size of the gardens, requiring an existing conservatory to be removed.