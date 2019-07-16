Decision due on plans to convert Eastbourne office block into 22 flats

Plans to convert and extend an Eastbourne office block into housing will be debated next week.

Developers are looking to create 22 flats in Eastbourne House.

The 19070s building, on the corner of Gildredge Road and Hyde Gardens, would also be extended and an extra storey created which would be recessed from the edges of the main structure.

An application for the works is due to be discussed by Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee on Tuesday July 23.

Car parking at basement level would be maintained as would the basement level plant and storage rooms, which would be used as a lobby and refuse storage area.

The basement parking area would provide a total of nine spaces and a secure cycle parking area would be created next to the access ramp at ground floor level.

According to officers: “It is also noted that the building could be converted from offices to residential use under prior approval rights and that this may result in residential accommodation of a lesser standard due to the constraints of having to utilise the existing, dated building.

“Given that the existing building is not fully occupied, is somewhat dated - with more land already allocated for more modern facilities and could likely be converted under prior approval rights, it is considered that the principle of providing residential properties on site is acceptable.”

Five letters of objection have been received raising concerns about insufficient parking and suggesting the redeveloped building would not be in keeping with the conservation area, would result in a loss of business space and would be an overdevelopment of the site.

When the council’s conservation area advisory group discussed the plans in January, they described the current building as ‘horrendous’ and as ‘an ugly duckling in the conservation area’.

However the group was unable to reach a consensus on whether the proposals – involving the construction of a surrounding shell – would benefit the town.