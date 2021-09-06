Decision due on expanded development on edge of Eastbourne

On Thursday (September 9), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is set to consider an application connected to the Brodricklands and Hamlands Farm site in Willingdon.

The larger site, from developers Barratt David Wilson Homes, has outline planning permission for a total of 390 homes and is already under construction.

However, this application seeks planning permission for a new layout of part of the site, which would increase the overall number of homes to 425 – 35 more homes than the original scheme.

According to council papers the developers had originally sought to increase the number of homes by 50, but this was negotiated down in light of concerns from planning officers.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposed development follows closely the design ethos and building typologies of the original approval.

“It is recommended that full planning permission is granted subject to conditions.”

While recommended for approval, the expanded plans have seen concerns and objections raised by a number of local residents.

Objections have also been raised by both Polegate Town Council and Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council.

Many of these councils’ concerns are related to the impact on local infrastructure, particularly the provision of medical care.

In an objection submitted by Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council, a spokesman said: “Our doctors declared years ago that their surgeries are unfit for purpose and since then the district council has approved many hundreds of new homes in this area.

“A new medical centre has still not been built and we fear new residents will not be able to go on the list of the nearest doctors to them.

“It would be interesting to know which practices it is envisaged will be able to accommodate the extra numbers. The infrastructure is just not there currently to support this level of development.”

Polegate Town Council backed these concerns, and called on Wealden to prevent any further building until a new medical centre is both built and up-and-running.

The councils – which both submitted objections before the overall number of homes were reduced – also raised concerns around the current construction of the site and reports of flooding at the site affecting neighbours.

Wealden planning officers dispute these arguments however saying the change in the proposals (from 50 to 35 additional homes) means the scheme would be acceptable and have a similar impact to what was previously approved.