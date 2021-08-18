Decision due on 49-home Eastbourne development

On Tuesday (August 24), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to build 49 homes at the former Woods Cottages site, off of Langney Rise.

The site, from developer Park Lane Homes, already has planning permission for a 35-home development, which was approved by the committee in 2019.

As well as an increase in the overall number of homes, the revised scheme is significantly different in terms of its housing mix.

The previously approved scheme was to be formed of 11 flats, 19 three-bedroom houses and five four-bedroom houses. The new scheme would be made up of nine three-bedroom houses and 40 two-bedroom houses (although seven of these would have office/study rooms).

Unlike the previous scheme, however, developers are arguing the site should not include any affordable housing, as to do so would make the scheme ‘financially unviable’.

Developers have submitted a financial viability assessment as evidence to back up this claim, which the council says is currently being independently assessed.

While this independent report has not yet been completed, planning officers are recommending approval on the basis the council seeks the maximum amount of affordable housing possible.

In a report to the committee, a council planning officer said: “The site falls within a predominantly residential area within the Langney neighbourhood, which is identified within the Eastbourne Core Strategy as a sustainable location that is suitable for developments of increased residential density.

“The proposed development would provide 49 new residential units, of a mix of sizes, that would contribute towards the meeting of housing delivery targets set by national government.

“The site is considered to have sufficient capacity to accommodate the quantum of dwellings proposed along with associated infrastructure and parking.

“The site access from Swanley Close is suitable subject to highway improvements and parking restrictions which would be secured using a Section 106 agreement.”

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme has seen objections raised by a number of local residents. These objections cover a wide range of concerns, including the impact of additional traffic, potential for flooding and loss of ecology.

Others also argue the revised scheme would be an overdevelopment of the site.

As with the previous scheme, an existing dry pond (a remnant of the site’s previous life as a brickworks) is to be filled, although a new attenuation pond is to be dug out on the site.

Access, which was a particularly controversial element of the previous scheme, would remain at the southern side of the site. The scheme was also initially intended to be gated, but this has been withdrawn in light of concerns from East Sussex Highways.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “In granting planning permission previously the council balanced habitat and tree loss with the economic and social elements of sustainable development being tilted in favour of providing much needed additional housing.

“The proposed development is therefore in accordance with relevant national and local planning policies and will make more beneficial use of a vacant brownfield land in providing a mix of new housing and improved housing choice.

“Thus, in the absence of any demonstrable harm, full planning permission should be granted.”