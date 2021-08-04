Thousands of pounds to be spent across Eastbourne

Sovereign ward councillors are encouraging elderly residents to walk more by providing funds towards extra seating along Sovereign Harbour walkways.

They have approved an application through Eastbourne Borough Council’s devolved budget scheme for £750 from Sovereign Harbour Residents’ Association for the seating, which will allow older people in particular to take rest breaks during walks.

Eastbourne Allotments Garden Society has also benefited from a £600 donation from Upperton ward councillors through the scheme.

The money will be spent on additional raised garden beds at its Gorringe Road site so more people can enjoy the physical, mental and emotional benefits of gardening.

Langney and Meads ward councillors have added their support to East Sussex Hearing’s mobile outreach service for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Meads councillors donated £500 and Langney councillors gave £350 towards a new gazebo that will be used at locations around the county so people who have limited access to transport can use the charity’s full range of services.