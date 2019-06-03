Former Eastbourne Conservative joins the Lib Dems

A former Conservative councillor and deputy-mayor of Eastbourne has joined the Liberal Democrats.

Kathy Ballard, an ex Tory councillor representing Meads and later an independent councillor revealed she would be joining the Lib Dems shortly after the party retained control of the council in the May 2 local elections.

Mrs Ballard said “I was tremendously impressed with what David Tutt and the Liberal Democrat council group were achieving in ensuring Eastbourne had a secure future. Clearly this view was shared by many others across town as they rewarded the group with another four years running our council. I look forward to doing all I can to help and support their efforts.”

Eastbourne council leader David Tutt said, “I saw first-hand the excellent work Kathy did as deputy mayor for the last 12 months as well as the appreciation so many of her former constituents in Meads have shown her as their councillor. Kathy joining the Liberal Democrats is just another example of how many different people from across the community share our determination to ensure Eastbourne has a secure and prosperous future. A pleasure to have her on board.”

The Liberal Democrats retained 18 seats and the Conservatives have nine.