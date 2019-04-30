Ballot Box

Eastbourne council elections 2019 Old Town

Voters go to the polls on Thursday May 2 to elect 27 members to Eastbourne council.

Eleven candidates are contesting the three seats in Old Town and here is what you need to know about them.

Nick Ansell is a Conservative candidate and a PE teacher who played cricket for Eastbourne in his younger years, Nick now run a touring and private hire business. SUS-190430-083145001
Peter Diplock was born and bred in Old Town, his parents were married in Greenfield Methodist Church and his grandparents live on Bradford Street and Albert Parade. SUS-190430-082705001
Jonathan Dow'Jon has been one of the Lib Dem councillors for Old Town for the last four years. He was born and bred in Old Town and now runs a successful business in Eastbourne. SUS-190430-082449001
Robert Findon'Conservative Robert was born and raised in Old Town and says he cares about the state of parks because he 'played in them as a child and want them looked after for children to play in today'. SUS-190430-083953001
