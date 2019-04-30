Eastbourne council elections 2019 Old Town
Voters go to the polls on Thursday May 2 to elect 27 members to Eastbourne council.
Tuesday 30 April 2019 09:27
Eleven candidates are contesting the three seats in Old Town and here is what you need to know about them.
Nick Ansell is a Conservative candidate and a PE teacher who played cricket for Eastbourne in his younger years, Nick now run a touring and private hire business. SUS-190430-083145001
User (UGC)
Peter Diplock was born and bred in Old Town, his parents were married in Greenfield Methodist Church and his grandparents live on Bradford Street and Albert Parade. SUS-190430-082705001
User (UGC)
Jonathan Dow'Jon has been one of the Lib Dem councillors for Old Town for the last four years. He was born and bred in Old Town and now runs a successful business in Eastbourne. SUS-190430-082449001
User (UGC)
Robert Findon'Conservative Robert was born and raised in Old Town and says he cares about the state of parks because he 'played in them as a child and want them looked after for children to play in today'. SUS-190430-083953001
www.aspectsphotography.net
View more