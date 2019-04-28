Eastbourne council elections 2019: Here are the candidates if you live in Langney
Voters go to the polls on Thursday May 2 to elect 27 members to Eastbourne council.
Eleven candidates are contesting the three seats in Langney and here is what you need to know about them.
Lee Comfort has lived in Eastbourne all his life and wants to see more council houses built and afforsable rents. SUS-190428-171300001
Sandra Elkin and her husband David moved to Eastbourne in 1991and ran a small hotel on the seafront for 16 years. SUS-190428-172027001
Labour'Julie was born in Eastbourne and have lived in Langney all her life.'She has worked at Tesco for the past 15years and is a shop steward for Usdaw SUS-190428-174041001
Conservative'Anony Hatton is married with two children aged three and nine and has lived in Eastbourne on the Shinewater estate for more than seven years. SUS-190428-174614001
