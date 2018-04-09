Council’s ‘Your County’ magazine could cease publication

A free magazine published in-house by East Sussex County Council could stop later this year.

‘Your County’ is produced three times a year and delivered to almost every home in East Sussex.

The magazine aims to keep residents informed of services, news and information from the council and also celebrates East Sussex’s landscape, culture and people.

The cost of producing and distributing the magazine is around £69,000 a year after advertising revenue is taken into account.

As part of cost-cutting measures the council’s lead member for strategic management and economic development is being asked to agree to stop publication of the magazine after the July issue.

He is set to make a decision on Monday (April 16).

The move would help the council save £54,000,

The existing Your County website is being upgraded, while an existing newsletter would continue.

Work is already underway to find the most effective forms of printed communication and other non-digital channels.

According to an officers’ report, research suggests the magazine has been ‘valued and effective’.

Recent annual surveys have shown 80 per cent of residents have read the magazine regularly and successful advertising campaigns in its pages help the council make savings ‘many times greater’ than the magazine’s cost.

However the report concludes that if publication continues, the £54,000 of savings would have to be found from elsewhere.

What do you think? Email the newsdesk.