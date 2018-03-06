Cabinet votes to close seven libraries

The closure of seven libraries across East Sussex has been approved by the county council’s cabinet today (Tuesday March 6).

Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer and Willingdon libraries are set to shut in early May.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth with residents campaigning against the closure of Langney Library in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170914-103233008

The Tory-led East Sussex County Council, which held a 12-week consultation on its draft Libraries Strategic Commissioning strategy late last year, is also set to scrap the mobile library service.

The decision was made by the authority’s Cabinet today.

However community groups will have the chance to put forward viable proposals to take over the running of any of the seven libraries or the mobile library service.

The strategy is set to save the council £653,000, but also includes a new community library card, homework and study clubs in libraries and increased outreach work in the county’s most disadvantaged communities, while there would also be greater investment in the eLibrary.

Save Ore Library demonstration. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-171029-121501001

Council analysis claimed that all of the members of the seven libraries due to close live within a 20-minute car journey of one of the proposed 17 remaining libraries, with the vast majority within a 30-minute journey time by public transport.

Officers described how the proposed closures were arrived at

More to follow.

