Police urgently search for missing Eastbourne man

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police are urgently searching for Kyle Moore, 21, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

“Kyle was last seen about 10pm on Tuesday, June 1, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as a man with tanned skin, of a large build, with dark hair worn in a ponytail and he has tattoos.”

Kyle Moore. SUS-210306-072238001