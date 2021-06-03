Police urgently search for missing Eastbourne man
A man from Eastbourne is missing, according to police.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 7:42 am
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police are urgently searching for Kyle Moore, 21, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.
“Kyle was last seen about 10pm on Tuesday, June 1, and officers are concerned for his welfare.
“He is described as a man with tanned skin, of a large build, with dark hair worn in a ponytail and he has tattoos.”
Anyone who sees Mr Moore or has information on his whereabouts is urged to dial 999.