Police seek man after Paddy Power fruit machines damaged in Eastbourne

Police would like to speak to this man about three damaged fruit machines at a betting shop in Eastbourne.

The incident saw a man pick up a stool and break the glass display of one of the slot machines in Paddy Power at 3pm on Friday, October 26.

Do you recognise this man? Photo provided by Sussex Police

Police said a staff member shouted to the man to stop, at which point he used the stool to damage two other machines, then left the Terminus Road shop.

The man is described by police as Asian, 5ft 9ins with dark spiky hair and a beard and moustache.

He was wearing a long black coat with a furry hood and a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police online quoting serial 747 of 26/10.