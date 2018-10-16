Police seal off alleyway after teen girl involved in ‘incident’

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Eastbourne after a report that a young teenage girl was in a ‘distressed’ condition after an incident during her walk home.

The youngster is believed to have been involved in an ‘incident of an as yet unidentified nature in an alleyway between Bourne Street and Melbourne Road,’ said Eastbourne Police.

Police have sealed off the alleyway while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Neil Bates said, “Our enquiries are in early stages and we are working with the girl and her family to establish exactly what has happened.

“She is receiving support and advice from experienced officers. At present it is not clear what has actually happened so we are taking the report seriously and officers are carrying out intensive enquiries including house-to-house checks.

“This is an isolated incident and there is currently nothing to suggest there is any threat to the wider community.

“Anyone with information or with CCTV in the area that may assist our enquiries can contact us online at or by calling 101, quoting Operation Boreham.”

Police said the emergency services attended the address at 7.30pm on Monday evening (October 15).

Inspector Rachel Barrow added, “Local officers are helping detectives with this enquiry and a greater visible police presence is likely to be seen in the area.

“Please come and talk to the team and they will share what they can with you and try and alleviate any concerns.”