Police name man who died after pylon fall

Police have identified the man who died after falling from a pylon in Polegate.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to Aberdale Road at 7.55am on Friday (July 27) – but, despite their best efforts, they could not save his life.

He was 58-year-old local man Nigel Guy, according to Sussex Police.

A post mortem examination was held on Tuesday, July 31.

Read more: Man dies after falling from pylon in Polegate

Police say an inquest has been opened and adjourned to a date which is yet to be fixed.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.