Police identify woman found dead at Seaford campsite

Police investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a Seaford campsite have identified her.

The body of Sarah Clayton, 21, from Yapton, near Arundel, was found at the Buckle caravan and camping site in Marine Parade.

Her family have been informed and are in contact with a police family liaison officer, said Sussex Police.

A man, aged 28, from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say they have established they were known to each other.

A Home Office pathologist was carrying out a post mortem examination on Monday afternooon (May 14) to establish the cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater, of the Sussex and Surrey Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said, “Although we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with Sarah’s death we are still seeking witnesses or anyone with information that may assist us.

“In particular we’d like to talk to dog-walkers or other pedestrians who used a footpath through the site during the early hours of Sunday (May 13), and people who were there to attend a 50th birthday party over the weekend.

“They may have seen or heard something unusual or suspicious that we need to know about.”