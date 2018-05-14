Police identify man found dying in Eastbourne town centre

Police have identified the man who sadly died after collapsing in Eastbourne town centre.

Emergency services were called following concerns for a member of the public by Lloyds Bank in Terminus Road, who needed ‘urgent medical attention’ shortly before 6am on Wednesday, May 2.

The man was taken in a serious condition to Eastbourne District General Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead at 8.17am.

He has been identified by police as 29-year-old Liam Gilmour of Hampden Park.

Sussex Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.