Police have identified the man who was found dead in an Eastbourne park.

The body of Vadotas Gricius was found in the children’s play area near Jerome Close, Langney, at 5.46am on Friday (May 11).

Mr Gricius was 44-years-old and lived in Wordsworth Drive, Langney.

Police say a post mortem was held on Monday (May 14) and an inquest will be formally opened and adjourned later this week.