Police donation to military preparation college

Eastbourne Military Preparation College has received a £500 grant from the Police Property Act Fund.

It was secured for the college by PC Rachel Bourne, a Sussex Police prevention youth officer stationed in Eastbourne.

The fund is made up of money received by the police from property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

The Military Preparation College in Eastbourne is one of 31 such centres in England and Wales offering training to young people aged 16-23. It offers training to students from throughout Sussex.

The aim is to give them the skills needed to set out on a rewarding career with Britain’s armed forces or to progress onto further education or training.

PC Bourne said, “I’m really happy to have been able to help the college to fund vital equipment to further assist its students.

“I’ve seen at first-hand the engaging and motivating environment created by staff to help learners achieve their potential and to progress onto their chosen career path.”

Manager Chris Padget said, “The college provides positive role models in its instructors, all of whom have an armed forces background. They provide core life skills and pastoral support, as well as vocational and skills training, physical training and assessments.

“We’re extremely grateful for this donation which will be used to benefit all our current learners.”

The Military Preparation College is based at Carter Barracks, Seaside, Eastbourne.