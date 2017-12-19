Police concerned for missing teen believed to be in Eastbourne

Police are concerned for a missing teenage girl believed to be in Eastbourne.

Tia Green, 18, of Crawley, was last seen on December 5 at 4.30pm when she told her mother she was going to Eastbourne with her boyfriend.

She is described by police as white, 5ft 4ins, slim with brown shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, with a black short jumper with white writing on and black ripped jeans.

Detective Constable Graham Milner said, “We are concerned about Tia as she has not gone missing before for this length of time. We believe she maybe in Eastbourne.

“If anyone has seen her or know of her whereabouts, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information about Tia should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 578 of 13/12.