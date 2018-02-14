Police concerned for missing Eastbourne man

Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a 48-year-old Eastbourne man.

John Teixerira Da Silva has been missing from his home in Ashington Road since Tuesday February 6.

Police were made aware of his disappearance on Tuesday February 13 and have since been searching for him.

John is known to suffer from depression and anxiety. There are fears that he has not taken medication prescribed for his condition.

He is described as white, 5’7”, with a tanned complexion and large build. He now has a shaved head and has a distinctive scar on his right eyebrow. On a previous occasion when he went missing, John was found in Brighton.

Anyone seeing him or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to report details online or phone 101 as soon as possible, quoting serial 960 of 13/02.

In an emergency or if John is considered to be in danger, please call 999 immediately.