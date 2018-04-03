Police appeal for missing girl from Eastbourne

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a teenager from Eastbourne.

Chloe Stevenson, 16, was reportedly last seen at her Eastbourne home at 8pm on Saturday (March 31).

She is described by police as white, 5ft 5ins, of slim build and with short, straight, bleached blonde hair which is shaved on the lefthand side.

Chloe was last seen wearing black jeans, a black cropped top, a pink hooded top with ‘Always Right’ in white writing on front, a black bomber jacket with a brown fur hood and white Converse-style trainers.

Police say Chloe has a nose and top lip piercing and was carrying a black bag with white cut out flowers.

It is believed she could still be in the Eastbourne area or she could have travelled to the Hastings or St Leonards areas.

If you have any information on Chloe’s whereabouts you can report online or call 101 quoting reference 1240 of 31/03.