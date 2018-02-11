Police appeal for missing Eastbourne boy

Police are urging anyone who sees a missing Eastbourne teen to come forward.

Michael Kidman, 15, has been missing since Thursday (February 8) when he was dropped at school in Heathfield but didn’t attend that day, said Sussex Police. He has reportedly not returned home to Eastbourne since.

Police say Michael has been seen on trains travelling in the Eastbourne, Lewes, Uckfield and Hailsham areas.

He is described as white, 5ft, small build, short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, blue skinny jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 324 of 08/02.