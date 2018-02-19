Police appeal after elderly man hit by car in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving an elderly pedestrian and a car in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police says a Renault Scenic vehicle was travelling westbound in Royal Parade when it collided with a 91-year-old man who was on or close to the central reservation just west of the Beach Road junction.

He was said to have suffered a fractured arm and was taken to the Eastbourne DGH after the incident at 6pm on Sunday (February 11). The 70-year-old woman driver was reportedly not injured.

PC Rebecca Knight said, “We are trying to establish the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw it.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 809 of 11/02.