Police appeal after elderly Eastbourne woman seriously injured in Hailsham collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was seriously injured in a Hailsham collision.

A Ford Puma and a Jeep Cherokee collided near the Gleneagles roundabout on the A22 just before 5pm on Thursday (April 19).

Police say the driver of the Ford, an 86-year-old Eastbourne woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Conquest Hospital, Hastings.

Meanwhile the jeep driver, a 60-year-old man from Lewes, was said to suffer minor injuries and was also taken to the Conquest Hospital, but later released.

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

They are asked to report it online here or call 101 quoting 1006 of 19/04.