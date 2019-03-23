Police and rescue helicopter respond to incident near Eastbourne

Emergency services including the search and rescue helicopter were called to an incident near Eastbourne this morning, the Maritime and Coastguard has confirmed.

A spokesman for the coastguard said the Eastbourne, Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter were sent in a response to the incident.

The spokesman said the incident is being led by Sussex Police and therefore could not provide further information.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed there was an incident at approximately 7.15am.

However, he could not confirm the nature of the incident at this time.

More to follow.