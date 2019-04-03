Polegate and Pevensey MPs meets minister to discuss funding for adult social care

Polegate and Lewes MP Maria Caulfield has met with the chief secretary to the treasury Liz Truss MP to discuss funding for adult social care.

Ms Caulfield was part of a group of concerned MPs including Huw Merriman, the MP for Pevensey, Bexhill and Battle, who raised concerns about funding for adult social care in areas such as East Sussex that have higher populations of older people requiring more care services.

Various options were discussed including potentially looking at how other countries around the world fund care for the elderly with large numbers of older people needing care.

East Sussex has the highest number of people over 85 in the country, a large number of whom will require some form of care from the local authority.

Ms Caulfield said, “These days we are living longer lives but in old age many of us will require some form of care service.

“As more of us are living longer we need as a nation to have a serious look at how we are funding our care in old age to ensure that everyone can get the care that they deserve. I am grateful to Liz truss MP for taking the time to come and meet with us for what was a constructive discussion on such an important topic.”