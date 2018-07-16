Plastics record attempt

Schoolchildren from Eastbourne launched boats made from plastic bottles before recycling their vessels as part of a record breaking attempt.

A total of 52 pupils from Langney Primary School and Gildredge House teamed up with staff from outdoor activity centre, Buzz Active, to take part in the Plastic Bottle Boat Challenge in a bid to show the importance of reusing and recycling plastics.

After learning about the issue of plastic pollution in the oceans, the environment and recycling, they joined 6,000 children around the world, simultaneously launching plastic boats in what is hoped to be a new Guinness World Record.

Having built their vessels using recycled plastic bottles, pupils headed to Princes Park on June 27 for a 2pm launch.

Following attempt, the plastic bottle boats were retrieved from the lake and recycled. Participants now wait to find out if they have made it to the record books.