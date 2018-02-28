Plans to make Eastbourne ‘plastic free’

Plans to turn Eastbourne plastic free are gaining momentum.

Surfers Against Sewage is behind the push which will include a major beach clean over a weekend later this month.

Eastbourne council last week unanimously supported the scheme and more than 1,000 people have joined the SEA – Survival Equals Action Facebook page.

Surfers Against Sewage community leader Oliver Sterno said Constant Clean Up, local groups of Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, Bourne Coin,

BeachClean Eastbourne, Zero Waste Maman, Eastbourne’s Mucky Mermaids and A Band of Brothers will be out in action on Saturday and Sunday March 24 and 25.

It will start west of the pier at 10am on the beach at Holywell on the Saturday and east of the pier on the Sunday at 11am.”

Our efforts in beach cleaning are coming on apace,” said Mr Sterno.

“There are so many groups and events taking place that everyone should be able to participate if desired. Others are doing the same further inland too. It’s fabulous.

“This means we can progress as a town to gain the award of ‘Plastic Free Eastbourne’.”