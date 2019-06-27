Pictures show firefighters tackling serious blaze in Southover High Street

Southover High Street has been closed both ways due to a serious fire at a residential property this evening (Thursday).

Crews from Lewes, Newhaven, Roedean and Burgess Hill were sent to the blaze after receiving a call at about 4.20pm. Read more here. Appliances from Uckfield, Brighton, Hove and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have also now been called to help, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which has asked people to avoid the area. Its post on social media said: "Southover High Street is closed. Please avoid the area. All persons accounted for." At 6.20pm, it added: "Firefighters are using six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one main jet and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire. Firefighters are currently carrying out salvage." Long delays have been reported, with diversions taking place on the A27, A26 and various roads through Lewes.

Southover High Street fire freelance Buy a Photo

Southover High Street fire jpimedia Buy a Photo

Southover High Street fire. Photo courtesy of Steph Fuller (@steph_fuller) other Buy a Photo

Southover High Street fire freelance Buy a Photo

View more