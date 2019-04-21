Person falls from Eastbourne Pier

Emergency services were sent to reports a person fell from Eastbourne Pier this afternoon (April 21).

Eastbourne RNLI was paged at 1.20pm to reports a person had fallen into the water from the seafront landmark.

A spokesperson said the volunteer crew was sent to the scene, but the person had been helped ashore by two kayakers.

The charity said in a social media post, “Our volunteer crew have been paged and requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat to reports of a person seen to jump into the sea off of the Pier. Sunday, April 21 13.20 hours.

“Update. The Lifeboat has now returned to station as the person was helped ashore by two kayakers.”

The RNLI said the person appeared to be unhurt but was taken into the care of the ambulance service.