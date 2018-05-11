Person dies after being hit by train between Hastings and Eastbourne

A person has died after being hit by a train between Hastings and Eastbourne today (Friday).

Emergency services were called to Collington, Bexhill, following reports a person was struck by a train at 11.45am.

British Transport Police (BTP) are still on scene with the ambulance service.

Sadly the person was found dead, said BTP.

Officers are working to identify the body and contact their family.

A spokesperson for BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Southern says services between Hastings and Hampden Park are subject to disruption following the incident.