Woman taken to hospital following four-car collision in Eastbourne
A woman was taken to hospital after a collision involving four vehicles on a major road in Eastbourne.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:13 am
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, around 2.50pm on Wednesday, September 8 to reports of a collision involving four vehicles.
“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.”
A spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service also confirmed their attendance.