Winner of The Voice 2019 to release single with Eastbourne teenager

A sixth-form student is set to release a single with the 2019 winner of BBC’s The Voice.

Eden Binks, from Eastbourne, has arranged a version of the Spice Girls’ Say You’ll Be There for Molly Hocking, who won the eighth series of the talent show in April.

The Voice winner Molly Hocking at Roedean School, in Brighton. Photograph: David Mchugh/ Brighton Picures

The single, from the Spice Girls’ debut album Spice, is due to be released in early 2020 and sees the 18-year-old, a student at Brighton’s Roedean School, play the song on the piano for the Cornish singer.

Eden, who is self-taught, was put in touch with Molly after her father Jason mentioned her composing skills to an associate in touch with the singer’s management company at a meeting.

After sending on his daughter’s Soundcloud link, Mr Binks received an email from the management company asking Eden to meet with them.

Within a week Eden and Molly were in a recording studio in North London and had completed their version of the track in a day.

The Voice winner Molly Hocking and Eden Binks perform on Friday (November 15) at Roedean School. Photograph: David Mchugh/ Brighton Picures

Eden said: “My dad forwarded me the email from the management company and I read it sitting in the common room in my school house and I just couldn’t believe it.

“I didn’t tell many people in case it didn’t work out. But when we met it felt really natural – we just got on straight away and we love improvising together.”

She added: “I have been arranging songs since I was 11. My parents got me a piano teacher but it didn’t suit me just learning classical songs for ten minutes and then doing 20 minutes of theory and I just preferred teaching myself.

“Then I came to Roedean and the music teachers here have really helped me develop my love of music.

“Now I find myself working with Molly and I am also composing a piece for the Roedean Orchestra to play at the Brighton Fringe Festival next year. It feels amazing.”

Molly, also 18, visited the independent school on Roedean Way on Friday (November 15), performing the song to students ahead of its release.

She said: “We had a great time improvising in the studio and I’m really looking forward to working with Eden.

“It’s tough working by yourself in this industry so it feels lovely to have someone working creatively with me.”