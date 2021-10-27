Willingdon Beaver Scouts support children’s charity

Eastbourne Beaver Scout colony proud to support local children’s charity SUS-211027-124217001

The group spent an evening making the seasonal bunting and then went on to donate it to The Children’s Respite Trust to brighten up the lives of young patients.

The trust works to support families caring for children with disabilities.

Beaver colony leader Paula Reed said, “Being a Beaver Scout is about exploring who you are and what you stand for. Where possible we like to show our children that their actions really can make a difference. By thinking about and bringing a smile to the faces of other local children, they really have lived up to their Beaver pledge to ‘be kind’.”

Rachel Wood, fundraiser at The Children’s Respite Trust, said, “Seeing the beautiful bunting created by Beaver Scouts and knowing they’d made it to donate to our children really made me smile.

“It is such a kind act and will bring so much joy to our children during the Halloween period.”

To learn more about supporting The Children’s Respite Trust visit www.crtcharity.org