Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Eastbourne
With the festive period wrapping up, here is a list of drop-off points Eastbourne residents can bring their Christmas trees to.
An Eastbourne Borough spokesperson said, “Tonight (January 5) is Twelfth Night and if you’re enjoying a real Christmas tree this year, make sure you recycle it afterwards.
“You can take your tree along to any of these drop-off points by Sunday, January 16.”
Residents can take their trees to:
Princes Park - Wartling Road bring site adjacent to the test centre car park
Archery playground – Churchdale Road in front of the disabled toilet
Hampden Park – Decoy Drive entrance on your right before you reach the café
Gildredge Park – Entrance via The Goffs next to the tennis club café
Sevenoaks Road Recreation Ground
Prince William Parade – at the sewage work’s car park off the roundabout
Fisherman’s Green car park
Holly Place car park
Junction Road car park