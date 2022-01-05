Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Eastbourne

An Eastbourne Borough spokesperson said, “Tonight (January 5) is Twelfth Night and if you’re enjoying a real Christmas tree this year, make sure you recycle it afterwards.

“You can take your tree along to any of these drop-off points by Sunday, January 16.”

Residents can take their trees to:

Eastbourne Pier SUS-210807-134008001

Princes Park - Wartling Road bring site adjacent to the test centre car park

Archery playground – Churchdale Road in front of the disabled toilet

Hampden Park – Decoy Drive entrance on your right before you reach the café

Gildredge Park – Entrance via The Goffs next to the tennis club café

Sevenoaks Road Recreation Ground

Prince William Parade – at the sewage work’s car park off the roundabout

Fisherman’s Green car park

Holly Place car park