Weaponry displays and an Easter egg hunt mark Langney Priory spring fair
Langney Priory, thought to be Eastbourne’s oldest building, threw open its doors over the weekend and welcomed visitors to a special spring fair.
The event featured medieval weaponry displays, tours by Sussex Dark Side, market/craft stalls, creative workshops, an Easter egg hunt, storytelling, pony rides, forest school and their very own Great British Bake Off for budding bakers. Pictures by Jon Rigby
Langney Priory Spring Fair - Hollie and Livey with their ponies (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190429-084856008